Man dies in shark attack in northern NSW

By AAP Newswire

A danger sign at a northern NSW beach. - AAP

A male surfer has died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of the NSW northern rivers region.

Witnesses told police a three-metre shark attacked the man while he was surfing at Salt Beach in South Kingscliff about 10am on Sunday, NSW Police said in a statement.

Several people tried to help the surfer and fought off the shark before taking the injured man to shore.

He was given first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene.

NSW Ambulance previously said the man was 50 years old but police say while he's yet to be formally identified, he is believed to be a 60-year-old man from Queensland.

Beaches between Kingscliff and Cabarita have been cleared of swimmers and surfers and will remain closed for 24 hours.

Police will work with the Department of Primary Industries to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

