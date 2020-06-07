National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

The death of four teenagers in a car crash in a Townsville suburb early on Sunday morning was "tragic beyond words", says Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The four teens died after the stolen vehicle they were in crashed on the corner of Duckworth Street and Bayswater Road at Garbutt around 4.30am.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition, police say.

"This is horrific," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters.

"Four young people have lost their lives and there are four families that will be grieving.

"It is tragic beyond words."

Queensland police are expected to release more information later on Sunday.

