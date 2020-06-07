National

Aviation support extended through pandemic

By AAP Newswire

Grounded Qantas aircraft parked at Brisbane Airport in Brisbane.

The Morrison government is extending its support to the aviation sector to ensure the industry is sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government is currently supporting the sector through more than $1.2 billion of measures,

"We have kept the aviation sector going by funding minimum networks to get essential personnel and critical supplies to where they may be needed," Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said in a statement on Sunday.

"The measures announced today will help ensure Australian airlines and operators can maintain essential air services as we map out our economic recovery."

Mr McCormack, who is also the transport minister, said the government would work with industry to ensure Australians could have access domestic to air travel as COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.

This will include extending the Domestic Aviation Network Support program to September 30, to maintain major domestic air routes and extending the Regional Airline Network Support program from September 30 to December 31, to ensure essential flights continue to regional communities.

Other measures include extending a range of measures under the $715 million Australian Airline Financial Relief and extending the $100 million Regional Airlines Funding Assistance program until December 31 or until allocated funds are exhausted.

The government will also allow leased federal airports to seek partial relief from land tax charges to December 31 in line with state government land tax relief arrangements.

