Reforms do not include GST change: Cormann

Raising the GST rate will not be part of the Morrison government's reforms in a post-COVID-19 recovery, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann insists.

While media reports suggest NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet wants to pursue a lift in the 10 per cent GST rate to be able to get rid of less efficient taxes, Senator Cormann says the government is about lowering taxes, not raising them.