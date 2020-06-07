National

Fears of coronavirus spike after rallies

By AAP Newswire

Health officials are on guard against a spike in coronavirus cases after tens of thousands of people attended Black Lives Matter protests around the country.

Twenty thousand people marched in Sydney and crowds rallied in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and some regional cities and towns on Saturday despite public health warnings.

Protests were held in solidarity with those in the US, sparked by the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Although many demonstrators wore face masks and used hand sanitiser, the crowding made it impossible for most to maintain social distance.

The prime minister and health authorities had warned people not to attend demonstrations, which were held on a day when just two new local coronavirus cases were reported and two historical cases came to light.

Victoria Police announced it would fine protest organisers $1652 each for flouting coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings after thousands massed in the heart of Melbourne.

"We remain concerned that such a large gathering has occurred without regard for the need to maintain social distance," Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said.

Sydney protesters were given immunity from arrest for blocking roads after the NSW Court of Appeal declared the rally an authorised public assembly.

The court's decision 15 minutes before the start of the protest overturned an earlier Supreme Court ruling.

In Queensland, a Melbourne male in his 20s was discovered to be infectious with COVID-19 when he flew to Bundaberg via Brisbane for a fruit-picking job last week.

Western Australia also recorded one new case relating to overseas travel, with the person in hotel quarantine, the WA Health Department said.

The department said serology testing confirmed a couple, who returned from overseas in March and completed their quarantine period, had also had the virus.

There were no new cases reported in the country's two largest states, NSW and Victoria.

Australia has had just over 7250 confirmed COVID-19 cases while the death toll remains at 102.

