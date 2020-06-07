Sydneysiders lead wave of protests in NSW

Tens of thousands of people across NSW have defied health warnings to protest against racism and Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Backed by an eleventh-hour Court of Appeal decision, some 20,000 people joined the largely peaceful Black Lives Matter march in central Sydney on Saturday.

Protesters clashed briefly with police at Central Station after the main rally, and at least two officers used pepper spray, with up to 30 people in the firing line.

Largely peaceful demonstrations also took place in Newcastle, Byron Bay, Lismore, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Wyong, Wagga Wagga and Broken Hill.

Demonstrators rallied in solidarity with US protesters angered by the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

They defied warnings from Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australia's chief medical officer not to protest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Sydney, protesters waved signs saying "Police the police" and "Same s*** different soil", while the crowd chanted "I can't breathe", the final words uttered by Mr Floyd and 26-year-old Dunghutti man David Dungay Jr.

"They held my son down for 10 minutes," Leetona Dungay said of her son's death in Long Bay jail in 2015.

At 4.32pm demonstrators knelt en masse in Sydney's Belmore Park and held a fist aloft to acknowledge the 432 Aboriginal people who have died in custody since 1991.

Police said protests across the state were essentially peaceful.

Officers tasered a 23-year-old man at Town Hall Railway station after he scuffled with a 15-year-old boy and allegedly became aggressive towards police.

He is expected to be charged with affray, while the boy, who knew the 23-year-old, was given a caution.

A 51-year-old man was also arrested at the rail station and released without charge for allegedly breaching the peace.

"Some 20,000 protesters turned out in Sydney today, and to only have three arrested is a really positive result," NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said in a statement on Saturday.

The Court of Appeal had declared the Sydney rally an authorised public assembly about 15 minutes before the 3pm start time.

The decision overturned a Supreme Court ruling on Friday night, and gave protesters immunity from arrest for blocking roads.

The judges' reasons are expected to be published early in the week.