Vic man who flew to Qld positive to virus

By AAP Newswire

Health officials are tracking down everyone who came in contact with a Melbourne man diagnosed with COVID-19 after flying to Bundaberg in Queensland.

The 24-year-old flew to Brisbane on Monday, where he socialised with friends and family, before flying to Bundaberg, checking into shared accommodation and working a shift at a strawberry farm.

Dr Jeannette Young, the state's chief health officer, said he was infectious the whole time.

The man's family and friends are being tested while under quarantine, a testing clinic has been set up on the farm where he worked, and four other people in the same accommodation have so far tested negative.

Contact tracing is under way for anyone who travelled from Melbourne to Brisbane on Virgin VA313 on Monday and from Brisbane to Bundaberg on Virgin VA2905 on Tuesday.

Dr Young is urging Queenslanders to be on high alert and get tested if they have symptoms rather than waiting for a phone call from an investigator.

