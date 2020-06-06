National

Sydney rally organiser lodges appeal: MP

By AAP Newswire

The organiser of the Sydney 'Stop All Black Deaths in Custody' rally is lodging an urgent appeal after the Supreme Court refused to authorise it.

"The organisers have received strong advice from lawyers across the legal community that the decision has significant flaws that amount to jurisdictional error," Greens MP David Shoebridge said on Saturday.

"Taking the legal jargon away the case will be that the judge got it wrong. That rally is in fact authorised and was agreed to by police."

Mr Shoebridge gave evidence in court on Friday in support of the rally.

Rally organiser Raul Bassi said he expected to have 5000 people gather at 3pm on Saturday and was planning to have marshals policing social distancing and handing out face masks and hand sanitiser.

But after a four-hour hearing, Supreme Court Justice Desmond Fagan refused to approve the public assembly, citing the current coronavirus restrictions on mass gatherings.

