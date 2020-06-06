National

Protest racism online, Queenslanders urged

By AAP Newswire

Queenslanders are being urged to show their support for Black Lives Matter online, despite another day of no new coronavirus cases.

Thousands are expected to march through the streets of Brisbane on Saturday in a bid to stop the over-representation of First Nations people dying in custody, and racism towards black people.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she and the police would prefer the protests took place online.

"If you do go, we are asking people to be very mindful of social distancing and stay in family groups," she said on Friday.

However, they will not stop this or any other protest from taking place.

Assistant Police Commissioner Brian Codd instead urged protesters to practice good hygiene and keep their distance from others.

"It just isn't practical in many respects, if I take a pragmatic perspective, to suggest we're going to go through and issue offence notices to thousands of people," he said.

It comes as Queensland has continued its streak of no new COVID-19 cases.

Of the 1060 people across the state who tested positive to the virus, only three remain active.

Ms Palaszczuk is encouraging people to support local businesses, in particular the tourism sector which has been hit hard by restrictions.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young on Friday approved the COVID Safe Plan submitted by the state's tourism and accommodation industry, paving the way for operators to reopen.

"It provides clear guidelines for tourism businesses right throughout Queensland to reopen now and through stage three of restrictions," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the plan would give certainty to thousands of tourism operators.

"They now have a set of guidelines to ensure they're keeping customers safe and are able to continue operating," he said.

