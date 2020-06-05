National

WA man on child porn charges after UK tip

By AAP Newswire

A man has faced a Perth court charged with possessing child abuse material following a tip-off from the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency.

The NCA reported a suspected Australian internet user, who was allegedly accessing abhorrent images and videos through a dark web forum.

An investigation was then launched by the Western Australia Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team and the Australian Federal Police's Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation.

Police searched the Perth Hills home of Colin Charles Griffiths last month and seized devices allegedly containing child abuse material. A digital forensic examination is ongoing.

Griffiths, 64, faced Perth Magistrates Court on Friday charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material accessed using a carriage system. He is due back in court on August 14.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years behind bars.

Reports to the ACCCE's child protection triage unit increased from an average of 776 per month between October 2018 and March 2019, to 1731 per month between October 2019 and March this year.

"Alarmingly, the appetite for child exploitation material is increasing and there are people in our community who will abuse vulnerable children to satisfy the criminal impulses of others and make money," AFP constable Ben Vernon said on Friday.

"Sexual abuse causes irreparable harm and we are determined to protect children wherever they live and prosecute anyone who preys on them, whether it's online or through physical contact.

"To those thinking of accessing or sharing this material, use of the dark web or encrypted systems will not enable you to stay anonymous."

