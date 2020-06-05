National

Bogus beauty trainer must pay $671,000

By AAP Newswire

Hairdresser cutting hair (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A dishonest businesswoman who used bogus qualifications to offer hairdressing, cosmetic tattoo and other beauty courses has been ordered to pay almost $700,000 in penalties and costs.

Donna Amanda Harrison, also known as Donna Amanda Hawthorn, was last year found to have contravened the National Vocational Education and Training Regulator Act 134 times between January 2015 and July 2016.

Either directly or through her Glow Salon business, Harrison offered to provide VET courses, used and displayed bogus VET qualifications, issued documents purporting to be genuine statements of attainment or qualifications and made false representations about the courses.

In the Federal Court on Friday, Justice Melissa Perry imposed penalties totalling $571,000 and ordered Harrison to pay $100,000 of the Commonwealth's legal costs.

Harrison's deception included falsely labelling her training "accredited" and "nationally recognised" and displaying bogus qualifications in hairdressing and training.

"These features of Ms Harrison's conduct mean that this is a case where a particularly strong message is required to be given by the penalty in order to deter those who might otherwise be minded to contravene the NVR Act in a dishonest, deliberate, and persistent way," the judge said.

Four of Harrison's victims gave "compelling" evidence regarding their financial loss, with one losing more than $5000.

They spoke of their disappointment and stress on discovering they had been misled and of the loss of time and effort invested in training in bogus courses.

The courses Harrison offered included beauty treatments such as manicures, pedicures, and waxing; cosmetic tattooing; intense pulsed light and laser safety protocols; hairdressing and barbering; massage therapy and remedial massage; ear piercing and maintaining infection control standards in office practice settings.

The Commonwealth had referred in court to the importance of qualified training being given to those partaking in physical contact, often involving chemicals, lasers and sharp instruments.

Latest articles

World

Brazil virus deaths pass Italy’s toll

Brazil’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed Italy’s as the Latin American country posted a record number of fatalities for the third straight day.

AAP Newswire
World

DC mayor wants out-of-state troops gone

Washington’s mayor is looking at all legal options to reverse the Trump administration’s deployment of out-of-state forces amid protests in the US capital.

AAP Newswire
World

Iran frees US veteran in deal

US Navy veteran Michael White, who had been held by Iran for two years, has been released and is on his way home.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire