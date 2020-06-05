National

Daughter denies NSW nursing home murder

By AAP Newswire

Signage at the Supreme Court building in Sydney (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A woman accused of murdering her 92-year-old mother in a NSW nursing home has formally pleaded not guilty.

The role of a particular barbiturate in the death of Mary Elizabeth White is expected to be an issue at the trial of her 68-year-old daughter, Barbara Mary Eckersley.

Ms White died in an aged care facility in Bundanoon, in the Southern Highlands, on August 5, 2018.

Eckersley was charged with murder three days later.

"Not guilty, Your Honour," she told Justice Robert Allan Hulme in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday.

Eckersley's intentions and whether she had a substantial mental impairment at the time of the alleged offence were also possible defences to be heard at trial, her lawyer said.

The matter will return to court later in 2020.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Saturday preview of Flemington races

Welcome back for another edition of Payney’s Punt, as we again cast our eye over tomorrow’s packed day of racing. There is Group One racing north of the border tomorrow, with the JJ Atkins and Stradbroke Handicap at Queensland’s Eagle Farm. But as...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Club-by-club list of V/AFL players recruited straight from the GVL | Part two

Welcome back to part two of The News’ foray into VFL/AFL players recruited directly from the Goulburn Valley League. With help from the GVL and its clubs, we kicked things off a fortnight ago by delving into the numbers surrounding the list of...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Bowls - East Shepparton signs Brent Reiner as coach

Brent Reiner will take charge of East Shepparton ahead of the upcoming Goulburn Valley Bowls Division season. Having recently played at City of Echuca — and before that Moama — in the Campaspe Valley Bowls Division, Reiner has a strong...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire