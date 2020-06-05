National

Drug-driver killed friend after buying ice

By AAP Newswire

A woman was high on ice when she crashed her car and killed her friend on their way back from scoring $2500 of drugs.

Elisa Kent told those who stopped to help "it's all f***ed up. I'm all f***ed up on drugs" as 41-year-old Amber Hughes died in the car's passenger seat at Dixons Creek, northeast of Melbourne, on May 5, 2018.

They were on their way back from buying $2500 of ice and had both taken the drug when Kent, then 52, crashed and sent the car flying on a notoriously dangerous corner in the middle of the night.

She escaped the car covered in blood and flagged down a passing motorist as Ms Hughes remained trapped.

Kent sobbed as Ms Hughes' mother told the County Court of Victoria on Friday she still called her dead daughter's phone.

"I still ring her. She can't pick up," Robyn Hughes said.

Ms Hughes' father, Jim, described how he slept with his daughter's pillow.

"Parents aren't meant to outlive their children. This has crushed me," he said.

"It was gut-wrenching and raw. I can go to the shops and come home crying."

Ms Hughes was killed about six months after her husband died from a medical condition, leaving the couple's seven-year-old daughter an orphan.

Kent, now 54, has pleaded guilty to culpable driving causing death and drug trafficking.

She and Ms Hughes had driven from Mansfield to Melbourne to pick up ice before the crash.

Kent returned such a high drug reading it was inconceivable she could have been in control of the car at the time, and may even have been asleep, the court was told.

She was completing a community correction order for previous drug offences at the time.

A total of 16.84 grams of ice was found in the wreck of the car and Kent had planned to sell it to support her habit.

She has post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and trichotillomania, causing her to obsessively pull out her hair.

Kent wrote an apology to her victim's family but they did not want to read it.

She and Ms Hughes had been close friends and they even adopted a kitten together.

"No term of imprisonment will punish Ms Kent more than she punishes herself," her barrister Carly Lloyd said.

Kent was badly injured in the crash and had a "somewhat disjointed" memory of it, struggling to distinguish between reality and manifestations of her PTSD.

She spent six weeks in rehabilitation and still has restricted moment in one arm.

Kent remains in custody and will be sentenced on July 3.

