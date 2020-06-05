National

Man denies murdering missing Sydney woman

By AAP Newswire

Missing Sydney woman Samah Baker (file image) - AAP

The alleged killer of Samah Baker has formally denied murdering the missing Sydney woman, meaning the matter will go to trial.

Hurstville Grove man James Hachem, 34, pleaded not guilty in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday to murdering the then-30-year-old in Parramatta in January 2019.

Ms Baker was last seen after a friend dropped her home in Early Street, Parramatta, in the early hours of January 4.

Relatives reported her missing later that day after failing to contact her.

Hachem was arrested and charged with murder in March 2019.

The case is expected to return to court for pre-trial mention on September 4.

