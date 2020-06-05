Thousands going to Qld Black Lives rally

More than 8000 people plan to attend a Black Lives Matter rally in Brisbane despite coronavirus restrictions on large public gatherings.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged people wanting to show their support to do so on social media rather than march through the city on Saturday.

The protest is in support of African American man George Floyd, whose death during an arrest sparked global protests over violence and systemic racism towards black people.

Strict limits on gatherings remain in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with a public health directive stating outdoor events must not involve more than 20 people.

However, for the thousands expected to hit the streets, the premier says they should space themselves out.

"If you do go, we are asking people to be very mindful of social distancing and stay in family groups," Ms Palaszczuk said on Friday.

She pointed to her government's efforts towards reconciliation with First Nations people and righting past injustices.

"We have acknowledged the stolen wages, and we have faced some of the injustices of the past," she added.

"We have worked collectively together to empower people, and we respect equality.

"So I hope that all Queenslanders, especially tomorrow ... are respectful."

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles acknowledged the painful scenes coming out of the United States.

"It's really distressing to see what's going on there. I understand there will be Brisbane folk who feel motivated to want to show solidarity."

Police are due to address the media at 1.30pm.

Mr Miles has said police are generally responsible for managing protest permits.

The Black Lives Matter - Stop Black Deaths In Custody protest is due to begin at King George Square at 1pm.

Protesters will then march through the city to Musgrave Park to remember Mr Floyd and alleged police brutality and oppression here in Australia.

"There have been more than 400 First Nations people murdered in custody since the Royal Commission in Aboriginal Deaths in Custody handed down its final report in 1997," organisers say on Facebook.

"We see the government and police investigating police and then the police are never held accountable for their crimes."

The Facebook event page tells people to "wear a face mask and other PPE, use hand sanitiser, stay home if you are sick or at a high-risk status for infection".

It says marshals will be present to remind people to exercise social distancing.

Legal observers will also be there to watch any interactions with the police. Attendees are being encouraged to film such encounters.

"Our strength and security is in numbers, please stick with large groups while protesting for everyone's safety."