National

Free childcare unlikely to be extended: PM

By AAP Newswire

Children at a childcare centre - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Morrison has talked down the prospect of extending free childcare for another three months.

The prime minister said the $1.6 billion scheme, which ends on June 28, was never meant to be permanent.

"It was a measure designed for the times and, like all of our measures, we are constantly looking at them and applying them to the circumstances as we know them," he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

A decision is imminent with the improved health situation and gradual reopening of workplaces weighing strongly on the thinking of policymakers.

"I do know that the childcare facilities and parents themselves are keen to move back towards a more normal arrangement, which would enable greater capacity," Mr Morrison said.

"With more people going back to work there are rising levels of demand, which was the issue some time ago."

The sector had warned it was facing a crisis early in the pandemic as parents withdrew their children in droves.

Under the relief package for childcare services, the government guaranteed taxpayer subsidies at pre-pandemic levels - about half their income - but said they couldn't charge parents any fees.

A review after a month of operation found three-quarters of services surveyed said the package was keeping them financially viable.

Parent advocacy group The Parenthood has warned returning to the regular system, which has a strict activity test, could wind up locking out many parents as unemployment levels stay high for years.

Latest articles

National

Free childcare unlikely to be extended: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has talked down the likelihood of extending free childcare beyond June 28, saying the scheme was never meant to be permanent.

AAP Newswire
National

Health warning on Black Lives Matter rally

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer has advised people planning to attend Saturday’s protest they will be at risk and to voice their demands without gathering.

AAP Newswire
National

QLD kids send fan mail to lonely fish

A group of Queensland schoolchildren have sent fan mail to a lonely aquarium fish in Cairns to help him overcome his coronavirus lockdown-induced despondence.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire