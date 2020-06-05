Health warning on Black Lives Matter rally

Protesters attending a Melbourne rally in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement can pose a health threat to the broader community, the chief health officer has stressed.

But the organisers have acknowledged the risk and argue the need to speak up at Saturday's event overrides that concern.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Friday advised Victorians not to attend the protest, claiming it was not the time to be at a mass gathering.

Prof Sutton acknowledged transmission levels in the state were at extremely low levels, but notes the chances of the virus spreading are higher in a crowd.

"There are other ways to express your passion and feelings and protests that don't involve coming together, you know, in a setting that provides a public health risk," Prof Sutton said.

"I understand the passions that people will have in relation to this and the desire to protest, but my focus has always been on the health and wellbeing of people and that includes for the protesters themselves."

The event calling for an end to Aboriginal deaths in custody could involve thousands gathering outside Victoria's Parliament House on Saturday afternoon.

Organisers are doing what they can to help minimise health risks and are working with health services to distribute masks and hand sanitiser before and during the event.

They have also encouraged protesters to self quarantine for a few weeks afterwards.

"The risk is great, I don't deny that. I am an at-risk person," Indigenous academic Marcia Langton told ABC Radio.

"I do appeal to everybody to wear masks and social distance at the protest. But at the same time, every time an Aboriginal person goes out on the street we are at risk."

The planned protest comes as rallies about police violence against black Americans are being held across the US in the wake of George Floyd's death while being arrested by Minneapolis police.

Organisers would "feel pretty bad" if the event led to a spike to COVID-19 cases, but Melbourne wasn't alone in holding the rallies.

Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance organiser Meriki Onus said they were rising to the call to action.

"Melbourne will be no different to any other city in this world in marching for Black Lives Matter," she told ABC Melbourne on Friday.

"We're marching like they marched in Paris, we're marching like they marched in New Zealand. We're marching like they marched in both Perth, Sydney and Brisbane are marching tomorrow."

While Premier Daniel Andrews has acknowledged how strongly people feel about the issue, he's also asked people not to protest because of coronavirus risks.

Victoria Police plan to exercise discretion when fining people for any breaches of COVID-19 restrictions at the event.

Officers would "exercise their discretion, as we always do, proportionate to the circumstances we find ourselves having to contend with".

"We are very conscious of the need to conduct our policing operations in a way which de-escalates sources of conflict, keeps people safe and prevents incitement of violence and aggression," it said in a statement on Friday.