National

Qld farmers given reprieve in mine fight

By AAP Newswire

The New Acland coal mine (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland farmers have been given a reprieve in their decade-long battle to stop a coal mine expansion they say threatens their water supply.

Graziers behind the Oakey Coal Action Alliance sought special leave to appeal to the nation's highest court over the controversial Stage 3 expansion of the New Acland coal mine they say threatens their Darling Downs community.

The High Court on Friday agreed to consider the matter.

The High Court will now consider ordering a fresh hearing to determine if the mine expansion should go ahead.

If the new hearing is granted it will be held in the land court.

Latest articles

News

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has fostered 300 children in 30 years

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has witnessed more moments of wide-eyed wonder than she can count. She’s seen children experience their first birthday party. Their first real hug. Their first toy of their very own. Their first taste of home, family and...

Charmayne Allison
News

Take a few steps to glory for the team

I have not felt such a sense of achievement since single-handedly slaughtering the Minotaur with an axe in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

John Lewis
News

Pushing through COVID with serious fun

When times get tough, the tough get going — or videoing. While the rest of us were hiding under the doona during COVID-19 lockdown, Mark DePaola was out making wacky videos of himself doing push-ups around Shepparton. For the past month, the...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire