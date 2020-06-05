Qld farmers given reprieve in mine fight

National
Qld farmers given reprieve in mine fightBy AAP Newswire
Queensland farmers have been given a reprieve in their decade-long battle to stop a coal mine expansion they say threatens their water supply.
Graziers behind the Oakey Coal Action Alliance sought special leave to appeal to the nation's highest court over the controversial Stage 3 expansion of the New Acland coal mine they say threatens their Darling Downs community.
The High Court on Friday agreed to consider the matter.
The High Court will now consider ordering a fresh hearing to determine if the mine expansion should go ahead.
If the new hearing is granted it will be held in the land court.