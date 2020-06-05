Vic cop escapes conviction for kicking man

A Victorian policeman has escaped conviction for kicking a handcuffed man in the back and must pay a $10,000 fine.

Ross Fowler, 51, was found guilty in March of recklessly causing injury to Brian Jackson during an arrest in February 2016.

The officer was called to a domestic dispute where he and a colleague attempted to arrest Mr Jackson at Frankston.

"Once arrested and handcuffed, whether because of frustration or anger, you gratuitously kicked Mr Jackson in the lower back as he was walking in front of you," Victorian County Court Judge Trevor Wraight said on Friday.

"Your kick was an entirely unnecessary act."

Before Mr Jackson was kicked in the back he'd been capsicum sprayed, kicked in the chest and was in handcuffs.

The judge also found it was "completely understandable" that the jury found his conduct to be illegal.

"It is difficult to see how you maintained your defence that somehow, your conduct of kicking Mr Jackson in the back while handcuffed, was justified and in the execution of your duty," he said.

Despite this, Judge Wraight said the assault itself was of a "low level" and the officer lived an "honourable life and had an exemplary career".

He was fined $10,000 and no conviction was recorded.