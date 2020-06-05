National

Vic cop escapes conviction for kicking man

By AAP Newswire

Ross Fowler (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Victorian policeman has escaped conviction for kicking a handcuffed man in the back and must pay a $10,000 fine.

Ross Fowler, 51, was found guilty in March of recklessly causing injury to Brian Jackson during an arrest in February 2016.

The officer was called to a domestic dispute where he and a colleague attempted to arrest Mr Jackson at Frankston.

"Once arrested and handcuffed, whether because of frustration or anger, you gratuitously kicked Mr Jackson in the lower back as he was walking in front of you," Victorian County Court Judge Trevor Wraight said on Friday.

"Your kick was an entirely unnecessary act."

Before Mr Jackson was kicked in the back he'd been capsicum sprayed, kicked in the chest and was in handcuffs.

The judge also found it was "completely understandable" that the jury found his conduct to be illegal.

"It is difficult to see how you maintained your defence that somehow, your conduct of kicking Mr Jackson in the back while handcuffed, was justified and in the execution of your duty," he said.

Despite this, Judge Wraight said the assault itself was of a "low level" and the officer lived an "honourable life and had an exemplary career".

He was fined $10,000 and no conviction was recorded.

Latest articles

News

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has fostered 300 children in 30 years

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has witnessed more moments of wide-eyed wonder than she can count. She’s seen children experience their first birthday party. Their first real hug. Their first toy of their very own. Their first taste of home, family and...

Charmayne Allison
News

Take a few steps to glory for the team

I have not felt such a sense of achievement since single-handedly slaughtering the Minotaur with an axe in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

John Lewis
News

Pushing through COVID with serious fun

When times get tough, the tough get going — or videoing. While the rest of us were hiding under the doona during COVID-19 lockdown, Mark DePaola was out making wacky videos of himself doing push-ups around Shepparton. For the past month, the...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire