More virus measures eased in the NT

By AAP Newswire

Spectators at AFL match in Darwin - AAP

Stage three of revised coronavirus restrictions are set to come into force across the Northern Territory including the opening of sporting and other venues with up to 500 people in attendance.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner says it's an exciting time for the region, but has called on locals to remain vigilant and to continue to practice good hygiene and physical distancing where possible.

"I know at times it can feel like we have nothing to worry about," he said.

"But the danger of COVID-19 is very much still out there and we've got to keep being the best to keep the Territory we all love safe."

The changes in the NT take effect from noon on Friday and include:

* The resumption of officiating, participating and supporting the playing of team sports such as football, basketball, soccer and netball.

* Attendance at any cinema or theatre, concert hall, music hall, dance hall, nightclub or any other similar entertainment venue.

* The opening of amusement venues.

* The operation of bars without food being consumed.

Larger sporting or arena events can also take place with an approved seating configuration but those with more than 500 people require a special COVID-19 safety plan.

The government says major events will be approved on a case by case basis.

