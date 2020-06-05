National

Qld uni student fighting his suspension

By AAP Newswire

University of Queensland student and activist Drew Pavlou. - AAP

A student activist who led protests against the Chinese Communist Party won't be allowed to attend a university meeting about his two-year suspension.

Drew Pavlou claims the University of Queensland has levelled trumped-up misconduct allegations against him after he criticised the institution's ties to Beijing.

The 21-year-old learned last week that he'd been banned from studying at the university for two years.

Mr Pavlou claims the university is trying to silence him, but the university says the case has nothing to do with free speech issues.

UQ Chancellor Peter Varghese has expressed concern about aspects of the findings against Mr Pavlou and the severity of his penalty.

He's ordered an out-of-session meeting of UQ's governing Senate to discuss the matter on Friday afternoon.

The university says the meeting "is to brief Senate on the outcome of Mr Pavlou's disciplinary matter" and will make a statement afterwards.

"It would be inconsistent with standard conflict of interest procedures if Mr Pavlou or Senate members directly involved in the appeal process were to attend," a spokesperson has told AAP.

Mr Pavlou was a student-elected member of the Senate but if his suspension stands, his term will expire before he's allowed to resume classes in two years' time.

He expressed his anger on Twitter on Thursday, saying: "Despite being an elected representative to the UQ Senate, I've been barred from attending a meeting reviewing my expulsion. KANGAROO COURT!"

He's also called on Mr Varghese to exonerate him and "cut off" Vice-Chancellor Peter Hoj, who sits on the Senate but will not be at Friday's meeting.

