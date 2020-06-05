National

Govt to close foreign investment loophole

By AAP Newswire

The federal government is expected to announce plans to apply a new national security test to foreign investments in a bid to safeguard sensitive assets.

The national security test will apply to all foreign bids for sensitive assets such as telecommunications, energy and technology companies.

It will also apply to smaller businesses with a national security profile such as defence suppliers and service providers, with no minimum dollar threshold needed to trigger the test.

Currently, private foreign investments under $275 million - or $1.2 billion for countries that have free trade agreements with Australia - are not screened.

The government would also have powers to intervene after sales are approved if national security is at risk, either to force the asset's sale or to impose conditions.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the reforms represent the most significant changes to Australia's foreign investment rules since they were introduced in 1975.

"It is vital that the government have the ability to 'call in' an investment before, during or after acquisition for review if it raises national security concerns," he told The Australian.

"Australia has an enviable track record when it comes to welcoming foreign investment from around the world. These reforms will not change that."

