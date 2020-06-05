National

Pubs to open for drinks in Tasmania

By AAP Newswire

Drinks are back on the cards at pubs across Tasmania as the island state eases a range of coronavirus restrictions ahead of the long weekend.

From 3pm on Friday, venues will be allowed to serve alcohol without a food order and cater for up to 40 people.

Hobart's Prince of Wales Hotel is virtually booked out for two evening dinner sessions and is offering a two-hour window for drinks.

The state government announced on Tuesday it was moving to stage two restrictions on Friday, 10 days ahead of schedule.

"I had a (group of) 20 booked literally minutes after the announcement was made," Prince of Wales Hotel licensee Owen Humphries said.

Mr Humphries said the pub was barely breaking even under previous restrictions, which kept patron numbers capped to two areas of 10.

"It will definitely make it viable now, it'll be heaps better," he said.

Fewer than half of the pubs 20-or-so staff were eligible for JobKeeper payments, with two workers from Brazil not qualifying for any government help, Mr Humphries said.

"Essentially they'll be the first ones back," he said.

"I don't think any of my staff would be upset if I said these two are coming back, because they're getting nothing."

Police are urging people to stay safe across the Queen's Birthday weekend, with social distancing requirements still in place.

They'll be patrolling entertainment districts and roads, with camping, holiday home visits and overnight stays in accommodation also permitted from 3pm.

"We want people to enjoy themselves ... but we all need to do so safely," Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Higgins said in a statement.

"We're asking Tasmanians to make sure they're adhering to the restrictions that are still in place, keeping a safe distance from others wherever possible and being courteous to those around them."

Among other restrictions to ease, beauty therapy businesses and tattooists can reopen and funeral limits have risen to 50 people.

The state has gone 20 days without a new COVID-19 case and has just three active ones.

