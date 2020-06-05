National

Virus caution urged for June long weekend

By AAP Newswire

Shoppers in a pedestrian precinct in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

The NSW government is urging caution over the June long weekend after the lifting of restrictions on intrastate travel.

Following the easing of travel restrictions on Monday, the state government on Thursday encouraged travellers over the coming long weekend - the first opportunity for many to leave their home towns since February - to take care.

They would need to continue adhering to social distancing measures.

"We're probably doing better than we anticipated at this stage of the pandemic, however we have to be cautious, we have to be vigilant, we have to be safe to make sure that even the mildest symptom means we get tested," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

Meanwhile, two new COVID-19 cases were recorded in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, both returned travellers in hotel quarantine, making it the eighth straight day the state has recorded no cases of community transmission of the virus.

The state has recorded 3106 cases to date and one person remains in intensive care.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet on Thursday said NSW economic demand in the March quarter had contracted 1.5 per cent, with steeper declines certain in the June quarter.

Household consumption in NSW had also fallen 1.6 per cent.

The figures were released as the government struggles to secure its proposed 12-month pay freeze for public sector workers, which would save $3 billion for public project investment.

The policy was blocked in state parliament on Tuesday when Labor and crossbench MPs united to pass a disallowance motion in the upper house.

On Thursday afternoon, it went to the Industrial Relations Commission for conciliation.

The NSW coroner, meanwhile, announced on Wednesday it would investigate a spate of coronavirus-related deaths at a western Sydney aged care home.

About 70 people became infected and 17 residents died after a Newmarch House employee worked despite having mild symptoms.

All residents and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have since been cleared.

Latest articles

News

Take a few steps to glory for the team

I have not felt such a sense of achievement since single-handedly slaughtering the Minotaur with an axe in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

John Lewis
News

Pushing through COVID with serious fun

When times get tough, the tough get going — or videoing. While the rest of us were hiding under the doona during COVID-19 lockdown, Mark DePaola was out making wacky videos of himself doing push-ups around Shepparton. For the past month, the...

John Lewis
News

Homeless man jailed after lighting fires in Shepparton and Murchison

A homeless man who admitted to lighting three fires around Shepparton and Murchison has been warned by a magistrate his actions could have had “tragic consequences”. Yavuz Bayinder, 44, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 2...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire