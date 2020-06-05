National

Vic protesters told to stay home

By AAP Newswire

Protective Services Officers patrol St Kilda beach in Melbourne

Victorians are being urged not to attend a weekend protest out of concerns it could spark a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Thousands are expected to attend the Melbourne rally organised by the Aboriginal community to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and African American George Floyd, who died at the hands of US police.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton released a statement on Thursday asking Victorians not to attend the demonstration.

"We are still in the middle of a pandemic and this protest carries real risks for all Victorians, particularly those in vulnerable groups," Professor Sutton said.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said there was pain and anguish about Aboriginal deaths in custody, but now was not the time to take action in the streets.

"We are concerned about the potential for a second wave," Ms Mikakos said, urging protesters to contact their MPs instead.

The rally comes as a report submitted to the state's parliament on Thursday revealed culturally diverse and low socio-economic areas were among those that copped the most coronavirus-related fines in Victoria.

In the report, Victoria Police revealed the most fines for breaking social distancing rules were issued in the Melbourne area, with 509 fines handed out between March 21 and May 17.

There were 333 fines issued across Greater Dandenong for COVID-19 related offences, 297 in Frankston and 287 within the City of Yarra.

Each fine is worth $1652.

Victoria recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 1678. Just 73 are active.

One new case has been linked to Rydges Hotel raising that outbreak to 13.

Six are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and one was found in community testing.

Global Resource Recovery in Laverton North has been closed until June 9 after two staff tested positive last week.

The two cases are linked to a family outbreak in Keilor Downs, which has infected more than a dozen people.

Seven people remain in hospital with the virus in Victoria, two in intensive care, while 1584 people have recovered. The state's death total remains at 19.

