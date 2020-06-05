National

Man to be sentenced for partner’s murder

By AAP Newswire

A Victorian man is due to be sentenced for stabbing his partner 55 times and then trying to set their house on fire.

Mum-of-two Dannyll Goodsell told a friend she was scared of Scott Charles Cameron before he murdered her in Ballarat on October 5, 2018, put her body under the bed and started a fire in a cupboard.

Cameron pleaded guilty to murder but claimed Ms Goodsell attacked him first with a hatchet.

Ms Goodsell's body was covered in defensive wounds, indicating she had her arms over her face and neck during what prosecutors said was a sustained and savage attack.

In her final text message, Ms Goodsell told a friend "I'm scared of Scott".

Supreme Court Justice Andrew Tinney earlier rejected Cameron's claim he acted in self-defence.

The judge said it was implausible to think Ms Goodwell would have lashed out at her partner when she was so afraid of him.

Cameron tried to cover his tracks by cleaning the crime scene with bleach and starting a fire inside a cupboard.

The blaze didn't take hold and was still smouldering when firefighters arrived at the Mount Pleasant home hours later.

Cameron is due to be sentenced on Friday.

