National

WA tourist hotspot welcomes visitor return

By AAP Newswire

BROOME STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

Western Australia's Kimberley region is again open to intrastate travel after weeks of suffering by tourism-dependent businesses, but there are no regrets, with the regions free of COVID-19.

Restrictions in WA's north were stricter than other parts of the state as a cluster of cases emerged and authorities moved to protect the large indigenous population.

That proved successful, with no positive cases reported in remote Aboriginal communities, which remain off limits.

Hospitality businesses, tour operators and fishing charters have missed out on revenue from the start of the peak tourism season, which begins around Easter as travellers flock to the region's warm winter climate.

"Some have hung in there, some haven't," Shire of Broome president Harold Tracey told AAP.

He said there is optimism money can be made again, with plenty of winter left, and relief the restrictions have ended sooner than expected.

"Four to five weeks ago, we were looking down the barrel of October-November," Mr Tracey said.

He said the very businesses that were hardest hit were "the first to say shut down the area" as they appreciated the long-term risks of not doing so, believing public health should come first.

The region's four shire presidents agreed.

"As a country and as a state, we've done remarkably well in how this pandemic has been managed," Mr Tracey said.

"I don't think we could have done it quicker or better."

Some people would like the Northern Territory border opened up, he added.

"Having said that, we're overjoyed with what we've got now.

"We're looking forward to welcoming people with open arms."

Latest articles

News

Take a few steps to glory for the team

I have not felt such a sense of achievement since single-handedly slaughtering the Minotaur with an axe in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

John Lewis
News

Pushing through COVID with serious fun

When times get tough, the tough get going — or videoing. While the rest of us were hiding under the doona during COVID-19 lockdown, Mark DePaola was out making wacky videos of himself doing push-ups around Shepparton. For the past month, the...

John Lewis
News

Homeless man jailed after lighting fires in Shepparton and Murchison

A homeless man who admitted to lighting three fires around Shepparton and Murchison has been warned by a magistrate his actions could have had “tragic consequences”. Yavuz Bayinder, 44, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 2...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire