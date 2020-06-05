National

Qld man who ran down policeman faces jail

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland man is facing jail for running down and almost killing a policeman with a stolen BMW while on drugs.

Craig Aland Townshend, 36, pleaded guilty to a malicious act with intent after he deliberately drove a red BMW at Senior Constable Aaron Izzard, 34.

Sen Const Izzard had been attempting to hail down Townshend in the Brisbane suburb of Chermside in September 2018 when he was struck.

Prosecutor Ben Jackson said Townshend accelerated at the officer and hit him with the centre of the car's front bumper.

"(Sen Const Izzard) then rolled onto the bonnet and that caused the windscreen to crack," he told the Brisbane District Court during a sentencing hearing on Thursday.

The BMW travelled for about 30 metres at about 60 km/h before Sen Const Izzard was thrown to the road.

A dash-cam video played to the court showed him lying motionless after the incident.

He was taken to hospital suffering a fractured skull and eye socket, bleeding on the brain, and extensive cuts and bruising.

He was also having seizures and spent 10 days in an induced coma.

Doctors told the father-of-two's family and colleagues he was unlikely to survive.

"I will never forget the sight of all the blood and the intermittent yelling and horrified screaming coming from Aaron as we treated him" a fellow police officer, who asked not to be named, told the court in a victim impact statement.

Sen Const Izzard made a "miracle" recovery following brain surgery but continues to suffer from numerous life-changing injuries.

Townshend fled the scene and was later found hiding in his father's backyard shed.

"He provided no assistance at all. He did not stop. He kept going," Mr Jackson said of Townshend's actions after he struck Officer Izzard.

"When he had the opportunity to make admissions he did not do so. He provided an account that as entirely self-serving."

Townshend was also convicted of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol and methylamphetamine.

Mr Jackson suggested Townshend should receive a head sentence of up to nine years.

He is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

