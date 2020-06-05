National

Crime groups targeting northern Australia

By AAP Newswire

CUSTOMS SEIZE SMUGGLED METH - AAP

1 of 1

International organised crime groups are taking advantage of Australia's remote northern coastline to try and smuggle people and goods.

The Department of Home Affairs has warned a parliamentary inquiry into northern Australia that the South Pacific has become a hub for crooks.

Representatives from the department will front the inquiry via teleconference on Friday alongside Defence bureaucrats.

The department says Australia's neighbours were being used as transit points for drugs, guns and people smuggling.

A Defence submission told the inquiry a rapidly growing population in the Indo-Pacific would see a boost in trade in northern Australia.

But it also warned sea lanes would be contested as they became more crowded, with an ongoing need for investment in Defence's capabilities in the north.

Home Affairs said it was also working to boost security at regional airports in the north, which includes the Northern Territory and far north Queensland, to better protect against terrorist threats.

Latest articles

News

Take a few steps to glory for the team

I have not felt such a sense of achievement since single-handedly slaughtering the Minotaur with an axe in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

John Lewis
News

Pushing through COVID with serious fun

When times get tough, the tough get going — or videoing. While the rest of us were hiding under the doona during COVID-19 lockdown, Mark DePaola was out making wacky videos of himself doing push-ups around Shepparton. For the past month, the...

John Lewis
News

Homeless man jailed after lighting fires in Shepparton and Murchison

A homeless man who admitted to lighting three fires around Shepparton and Murchison has been warned by a magistrate his actions could have had “tragic consequences”. Yavuz Bayinder, 44, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 2...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic to probe growing prison population

Recidivism rates and a growing prison population will be investigated by a Victorian inquiry, after the Andrews government supported a crossbench MP’s push.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire