Salvos target $35m for struggling Aussies

By AAP Newswire

Businesses and philanthropists are being urged to dig deep and give generously to help Australians still struggling from disasters as the Salvation Army aims to raise $35 million for its Red Shield Appeal by the end of June.

Former RFS boss and current Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons will lead the call in an online business forum discussing how Australians recover from crises and the important role of not-for-profit organisations in times of disaster.

The Salvation Army's Major Bruce Harmer says it has been a tough year for many Australians suffering through the drought, bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, in spite of this, we have seen the true-blue Aussie spirit of mateship and phenomenal generosity," he said in a statement.

The not-for-profit organisation said the pandemic had "seriously impacted" its frontline services and fundraising efforts have been down.

Money raised by the end of the financial year will go to the Salvation Army's social services projects to help provide care to millions of Australians living below the poverty line, victims of family violence and those facing COVID-19 challenges.

The annual Red Shield Appeal began a little differently in May this year, with a digital door-knocking campaign instead of the usual face-to-face fundraising as a result of the pandemic.

