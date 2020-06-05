Salvos target $35m for struggling Aussies

5370537724001

Businesses and philanthropists are being urged to dig deep and give generously to help Australians still struggling from disasters as the Salvation Army aims to raise $35 million for its Red Shield Appeal by the end of June.

Former RFS boss and current Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons will lead the call in an online business forum discussing how Australians recover from crises and the important role of not-for-profit organisations in times of disaster.