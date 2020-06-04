National

SA again clear of active COVID-19 cases

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide cafe

South Australia is once again free of active COVID-19 cases.

SA Health says a woman who tested positive to the infection when she arrived from Victoria last month has now been cleared of the disease.

The woman had arrived on May 24 after travelling from Britain.

She was given an exemption on compassionate grounds to come to Adelaide to visit her dying father despite only spending about a week in quarantine in Melbourne.

But after missing an email from their Victorian counterparts, local health officials failed to meet her at Adelaide airport, forcing her to identify herself to police.

She had tested negative for coronavirus while in isolation in Victoria, but tested positive after arriving in SA, forcing about 20 people she had been in contact with into self-isolation.

SA had previously cleared all its active COVID-19 cases on May 15 and had not reported a new case for about three weeks before the woman's arrival.

The state's total remains at 440 with 436 of those now cleared.

Four people have died from the disease.

