Qld ‘won’t be bullied’ by PM about border

By AAP Newswire

Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles says the Sunshine State won't be bullied by the prime minister into opening borders before it's safe to do so.

Scott Morrison says Queensland is ignoring an earlier agreement to open to interstate travel in July.

"When we set out the three-step process together, July was the time when interstate travel was supposed to be up and running again," he told 2GB on Thursday.

He said there was no medical advice to support their extended closure.

"That was never the health advice, it was never the agreement. That that was something they came up with on their own."

However, Mr Miles stood firm on the ban, saying: "We're not going to be bullied by Scott Morrison into putting the lives of Queenslanders at risk."

"We know that southerners want to come to Queensland for our fantastic climate, great beaches and national parks," he said.

"We want them to come here too, but we want them to come here when it's safe for them and safe for us."

Dr Miles, who announced Queensland had recorded zero COVID-19 cases again overnight, said they would not open until other states had their infections under control.

The state government has previously said the borders may not open until September, but the closure is being reviewed each month.

Mr Morrison said keeping the borders shut meant tourism operators risked losing vital dollars from interstate travellers, who were already starting to book their winter holidays.

"If they leave it to announcing it in July, it means that people who might book a holiday for July will have already booked it somewhere else, and they may be booking it in New Zealand," he said.

The state government has spent the week encouraging Queenslanders to book a winter holiday in the state's north, and welcomed Thursday's announcement that Qantas and Jetstar would add 62 weekly intrastate flights by the end of June.

