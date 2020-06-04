National

Turbulent takeoff for trans-Tasman travel

By AAP Newswire

Should Canberrans start packing their bags for a quick trip across the ditch to New Zealand?

Our friends in windy Wellington think it might be wishful thinking.

Business groups on both sides of the sea are itching to establish a trans-Tasman travel bubble.

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants to restart flights between the two COVID-safe capitals next month.

The plan has the backing of the Wellington, Auckland and Canberra business chambers.

Canberra Airport has even opened a register of interest for potential flights on July 1 and 2.

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters told everybody to cool their jets.

"This is too early and doesn't have the support of the Australian government at this point in time," he told reporters on Thursday.

Mr Peters couldn't resist a cheeky dig at the Australian bush capital.

"I wouldn't have thought Wellington and Canberra are the best places for this flight," he said.

"Nothing against Canberra, but I'm for mass population movement by way of demand, rather than the capital cities."

Air New Zealand isn't firing up their engines just yet.

"Air New Zealand is not proposing Tasman operations until such time that the Tasman borders are open, and only with the support of governments on both sides," the airline told AAP.

"We appreciate that both businesses and travellers are enthusiastic about operations, and we assure customers that as soon as it is possible to operate, Air New Zealand will be ready to return to the Tasman."

