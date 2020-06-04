Pregnant woman accused of Vic murder

A heavily pregnant woman accused of killing Victorian greyhound trainer Karen Leek has refused to face court.

Jessie Moore, 25, is charged with murder over the death of the trainer at Devon Meadows. Ms Leek's body was found on the morning of May 26.

The Berwick woman is eight days away from giving birth and didn't want to come up from the cells, her lawyer told Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She was interviewed over the woman's death a week ago but charged with murder on Thursday.