Sex assault media campaign launched in NSW

By AAP Newswire

NSW Police Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec. - AAP

A young woman's negative experience about reporting an incident of sexual violence has resulted in a social media campaign by NSW Police.

The campaign, which encourages sexual assault survivors to come forward, was launched on Thursday by Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec and activist Ruby Claire, who reached out to police after experiencing sexual violence.

"When I reported my experience to the police I was disappointed with what I saw," Ms Claire told reporters.

"After doing some research, I discovered that I wasn't the only person who had a negative experience reporting sexual assault."

The five-part video campaign features members of the public responding to questions about the topic of sexual abuse, including the nature of consent.

Det Supt Kerlatec said consent needed to be understood and clearly communicated within the community.

"It needs to be right in the forefront of people's minds ... it's not inferred, it's not by accident or the way someone's dressed," he said.

"They may be out having a great time maybe having a few glasses of alcohol with their friends, that doesn't infer consent."

Det Supt Kerlatec said NSW police officers were also being educated around how to treat people who report such incidents.

Rape and Domestic Violence Services Australia chief Karen Willis said she had seen a shift in community attitudes and police responses to sexual assault over the past 40 years.

"We had a situation a while ago where a young woman was hesitant ... and police agreed to meet her down at the beach because that was a safe space," Ms Willis said on Thursday.

"The officer actually went home, took off the suit whacked on the board shorts, grabbed a towel and sat on the beach with her for two hours."

Ms Willis said perpetrators of sexual assault were slipping through the cracks upon arrival in the NSW court system and encouraged major reform of the sector.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

