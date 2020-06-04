National

Scrap question time, former speaker says

By AAP Newswire

HARRY JENKINS RESIGNATION FILE - AAP

1 of 1

A highly respected former speaker of the House of Representatives has questioned the need for question time.

Harry Jenkins says politicians could be making better use of their time helping constituents rather than being sitting through the theatrical hour of televised combat.

When asked if question time should be scrapped, Mr Jenkins agreed.

"In the 21st century, if you are building our parliamentary procedure from scratch, would you have question time?" he told a parliamentary inquiry on Thursday.

The ex-Labor MP was speaker under Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard before retiring from the role in 2011.

During his time in the chair, Mr Jenkins relaxed the rules around the use of props in the lower house, but his efforts were abused.

"It was just then used for political advantage and made a mockery of," he said.

The use of phones and devices was also dreadful, especially in terms of public perception, he said.

"The real danger is that it can be an absolutely bad look."

Mr Jenkins also pointed to Scott Morrison's trip outside of Canberra on Thursday morning to announce a $688 million construction stimulus scheme.

He said the prime minister should have fronted other politicians to face questions, rather than just relying on the filter of the media.

Latest articles

News

Students indulge in sweet treats for a great cause

Sugar and sun were on the menu for students at St Joseph’s Primary School on Thursday. The school held its annual Biggest Morning Tea to raise vital funds for the Cancer Council. Returning students brought plates of sweet treats to share, while...

Morgan Dyer
News

Historic gun restored to its former glory

The Strathmerton community has banded together to give one of its most iconic statues a makeover.

Morgan Dyer
News

New information centre on wheels

A state-of-the-art van will soon be seen in Moira Shire promoting tourism in the region.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire