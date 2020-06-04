National

Qld man who ran down cop faces sentence

By AAP Newswire

A Queensland man is facing jail for knocking down and almost killing a policeman with a stolen BMW while on drugs.

Craig Aland Townshend, 36, pleaded guilty in the Brisbane District Court on Thursday to unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of methylamphetamine in September 2018.

He previously pleaded guilty to a malicious act with intent, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in Queensland.

The senior constable was hospitalised with head injuries after he was carried for 30 metres on the car's roof then flung off, hitting the road.

He spent 10 days in a coma suffering a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, seizures and extensive cuts and bruising.

The officer's family and colleagues were told he was unlikely to survive.

He made a "remarkable" recovery following brain surgery but continues to suffer from numerous life-changing injuries.

"I will never forget the sight of all the blood and the screaming coming from (my friend)," a fellow police officer told the court in a victim impact statement.

"I was preparing for (him) to die," the senior constable said.

Prosecutors have submitted Townshend should receive a head sentence of up to nine years.

The hearing continues.

