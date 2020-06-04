National

WA tourist hotspots to reopen to visitors

By AAP Newswire

Kimberley river crossing. - AAP

1 of 1

Tourist hotspots in Western Australia's north are ready to welcome back visitors after authorities agreed to lift coronavirus-related biosecurity restrictions.

The Commonwealth has agreed to the state government's request to remove the restrictions for the Kimberley, Shire of Ngaanyatjarraku and parts of the East Pilbara on Friday.

But while popular destinations such as Broome and Kununurra will reopen to visitors, access to 274 remote indigenous communities will remain off-limits.

There are no active cases in WA's regional areas and no positive cases reported in remote communities.

But as of Thursday there were still 26 active cases in WA, including 20 crew members from the Al Kuwait livestock ship.

"All Western Australians are urged to be aware of the high vulnerability of remote communities and to follow the restrictions to help keep them safe," WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt said.

Broome Chamber of Commerce president Peter Taylor said the reopening of the Kimberley region was fantastic news after months of uncertainty.

"Everyone's ready to go. We're absolutely certain we'll be able to salvage the season," he told 6PR radio.

"We know there's all those convoys of caravaners that have started heading north and we're ready to welcome them as soon as they arrive."

Opposition tourism spokeswoman Alyssa Hayden called on the government to encourage affordable flights so more people could visit the region.

A raft of COVID-19 restrictions are being eased on Saturday including raising the limit on gatherings to 100 people, with 300 allowed in venues with multiple divided spaces.

Many businesses will resume trading, including beauty parlours, cinemas and gyms, while Perth Zoo will again be open to the public after closing for the first time in its 122-year history.

Latest articles

News

Students indulge in sweet treats for a great cause

Sugar and sun were on the menu for students at St Joseph’s Primary School on Thursday. The school held its annual Biggest Morning Tea to raise vital funds for the Cancer Council. Returning students brought plates of sweet treats to share, while...

Morgan Dyer
News

Historic gun restored to its former glory

The Strathmerton community has banded together to give one of its most iconic statues a makeover.

Morgan Dyer
News

New information centre on wheels

A state-of-the-art van will soon be seen in Moira Shire promoting tourism in the region.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire