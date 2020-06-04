National

Accused Melbourne boxing stomper bailed

By AAP Newswire

A man accused of stomping on the head of a shooting victim at a Melbourne boxing match has been bailed, with three judges labelling the case against him weak.

Ali El Nasher is charged with Joseph Abouchaya's attempted murder after allegedly stomping on his head after the man was shot three times at Kensington's Melbourne Pavilion in March 2019.

El Nasher has been granted bail by Victoria's Court of Appeal after a Supreme Court justice initially ordered he remain locked up.

Three appeal judges on Thursday found the case for attempted murder "non-existent" after watching CCTV of the alleged incident.

They also found no evidence to back up the charge of intentionally causing serious injury.

"A jury could not legitimately conclude that the appellant had a specific intention to kill Abouchaya," the judges said.

El Nasher is accused of going on the run for nearly five months after the shooting.

He has been granted bail with a $400,000 surety, has a curfew, and cannot contact witnesses in the case or leave Victoria without first seeking approval from the court.

