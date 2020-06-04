National

Ex-cop Gary Jubelin appeals conviction

By AAP Newswire

Ex-NSW detective Gary Jubelin (file image) - AAP

The former NSW lead detective who was convicted and fined $10,000 for making illegal recordings during the William Tyrrell investigation has faced court to embark on an appeal.

Gary Jubelin was in April found guilty of making four illegal recordings in 2017 and 2018 while investigating the three-year-old's 2014 disappearance on the NSW mid-north coast.

The 57-year-old appeared before Judge Warwick Hunt on Thursday at the Downing Centre District Court where his barrister Margaret Cunneen SC applied for an appeal hearing date.

Ms Cunneen told the court there was two weeks' worth of transcripts for the judge to read and that the parties would prepare a summary of agreed key points.

Jubelin will next face court in mid-August.

