Woman charged over greyhound trainer death

By AAP Newswire

Property of Melbourne greyhound trainer Karen Leek. - AAP

A young woman has been charged with murder over the death of respected Victorian greyhound trainer Karen Leek.

Ms Leek, 69, was found dead in her home at Devon Meadows on May 26.

A 25-year-old Berwick woman was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with one count of murder.

She is expected to front Melbourne Magistrates Court soon.

Greyhound Racing Victoria posted a statement on its website shortly after Ms Leak's death saying the racing community was "devastated by the shock news".

"Karen was one of the most respected people in greyhound racing, recognised for her success as a breeder, rearer and trainer," the statement read.

"Based in Devon Meadows, Karen had an outstanding reputation as a commercial rearer, having raised many champions including Bewildering, Brokenwood, Extreme Magic, Godsend, Moreira and Nolen."

She also volunteered on various panels for the sport.

