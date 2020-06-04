Vic man pleads guilty over fatal crash

A Melbourne man has pleaded guilty over a fiery crash which left two dead.

Hayden Currie admitted two counts of culpable driving, reckless conduct endangering life and recklessly causing serious injury in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Rear passenger Jacinta Barnett, 19, was taken to hospital but died and Shannon Juriansz, 21, was killed instantly.

Mother Sam Barnett said her daughter was an aspiring photographer and wanted to go travelling.

Outside court Ms Barnett,said she didn't believe Currie felt any remorse and was appalled at his driving.

"How can you drive like that?" she asked.

Currie will next face court for a pre-sentence hearing in September.