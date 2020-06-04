National

Vic man pleads guilty over fatal crash

By AAP Newswire

Hayden Currie (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Melbourne man has pleaded guilty over a fiery crash which left two dead.

Hayden Currie admitted two counts of culpable driving, reckless conduct endangering life and recklessly causing serious injury in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Rear passenger Jacinta Barnett, 19, was taken to hospital but died and Shannon Juriansz, 21, was killed instantly.

Mother Sam Barnett said her daughter was an aspiring photographer and wanted to go travelling.

Outside court Ms Barnett,said she didn't believe Currie felt any remorse and was appalled at his driving.

"How can you drive like that?" she asked.

Currie will next face court for a pre-sentence hearing in September.

Latest articles

Other sport

Smith ready to play cricket in two weeks

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith says he’ll need just two weeks to be ready to play cricket again given the shape he’s in.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Siddle looks forward to Tigers challenge

Former Test quick Peter Siddle is looking forward to a mentoring role after joining the Tasmanian Tigers, capping a shift from Victoria at the age of 35.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire