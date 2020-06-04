National

Long weekend petrol price spike warnings

By AAP Newswire

PETROL PRICES STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

Long weekend travellers across NSW could be facing higher petrol prices after an overnight spike was recorded in Sydney.

But the NRMA says there is no justification for the rise, fearing it's an excuse to reverse falls in prices and increase profit margins.

The average price of petrol has fallen to 103.7 cents per litre (CPL) for regular unleaded in Sydney and is expected to fall below $1 a litre as Sydney's terminal gate price sits at 97.2 CPL.

Some 18 service stations in Sydney lifted prices to 135.9 CPL and eight to 136.9 CPL on Wednesday night - at least 32 CPL above the average, NRMA said in a statement.

Spokesman Peter Khoury said Australians should watch the behaviour of oil companies closely after they failed to pass on the full coronavirus-prompted falls of global oil prices during the last price cycle.

"Across the community we are trying to encourage people to plan a road trip and start to head out after months in isolation, so now is hardly the time to be artificially forcing up your prices and ripping families off," Mr Khoury said on Thursday.

"While global oil prices are starting to increase ... the terminal gate price still remains relatively low so there is no reason for service stations to be pushing up their prices."

NRMA says the price of diesel in Sydney continues to be inflated by almost 15 CPL over the wholesale price, with the average price sitting at 115 CPL.

Latest articles

Finance

Vocus tightens guidance to $359m-$369m

Network provider Vocus expects to achieve the lower end of its previous guidance of $359 million to $379 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

CBA moves to curb abusive online banking

Commonwealth Bank has introduced new rules after uncovering widespread cases of people using online banking to send abusive messages.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac blames tech, errors for scandal

Westpac has blamed a mix of technology and human error for its breaches of anti-money laundering and child exploitation laws.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire