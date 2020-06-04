National

Wife of slain surgeon sues Vic hospital

By AAP Newswire

The wife of a surgeon killed in a one-punch attack at a Melbourne hospital is suing its operator for allegedly failing to keep her husband safe.

Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann, 41, was leaving work when Joseph Esmaili punched him in the jaw after being told to stop smoking at the Box Hill Hospital in May 2017.

Dr Pritzwald-Stegmann died from catastrophic head injuries and Esmaili was last year jailed for manslaughter.

The surgeon's widow, Christine Baumberg, is now suing Eastern Health claiming it was negligent in its duty to provide a safe workplace for Dr Pritzwald-Stegmann.

Esmaili, then 22, started arguing with the doctor after being told to stop smoking near the entrance of the hospital on May 30 that year.

When security was called, the killer punched his victim's jaw and knocked him out.

Dr Pritzwald-Stegmann's life support was turned off a month later.

Esmaili was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

In documents filed in the Supreme Court of Victoria, Ms Baumberg wants the hospital to pay up for her family's mental anguish and the loss of her husband's $700,000 yearly salary.

Ms Baumberg has mental health conditions including post-traumatic stress disorder and her ability to work has suffered, the documents say. Her two daughters have depression and anxiety.

In a statement, Eastern Health said it was reviewing the legal material and would respond via its usual process.

"The tragic death of Patrick deeply impacted many of the people here at Eastern Health and the wider community," chief executive David Plunkett said.

"This was a terrible incident and we again extend our deepest condolences to his wife and family."

