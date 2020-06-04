National

Some 45 NSW beaches inspected after spill

By AAP Newswire

APL ENGLAND CARGO SHIP DEBRIS - AAP

1 of 1

More than 40 beaches along the NSW coastline have been inspected and cleaned after 50 shipping containers were lost off the APL England nearly two weeks ago.

All debris has been removed from Birdie Beach on the NSW Central Coast after the containers went overboard in heavy seas south of Sydney on May 24.

Operator ANL in a statement on Thursday said it was working closely with NSW maritime authorities to ensure all affected beaches were cleaned.

"It is great to know that we have this beach now clear of containers, but we will not rest until the broader clean-up is done," chief executive Xavier Eiglier said.

Clean-up crews have inspected and cleaned 45 beaches since the Singapore-flagged ship lost the containers, with 20 separate recovery teams deployed.

One of the impacted beaches is Bateau Bay on the Central Coast, with operations continuing to remove the five containers which washed onto the rocks.

"It is incredibly important to us ... that we do our best to clean up the debris from these containers that unfortunately fell into the ocean," Mr Eiglier said.

"We have initiated action as quickly as possible to ensure the swift collection of the debris."

NSW Maritime said 24 of the 50 containers lost overboard were empty refrigerated containers, while 26 contained a variety of goods.

By Tuesday, 16 containers had been accounted for.

The Australian Marine Safety Authority has laid charges against the master of the APL England for offences relating to pollution and damage of the marine environment as a result of poor cargo loading.

Latest articles

Finance

Vocus tightens guidance to $359m-$369m

Network provider Vocus expects to achieve the lower end of its previous guidance of $359 million to $379 million.

AAP Newswire
Finance

CBA moves to curb abusive online banking

Commonwealth Bank has introduced new rules after uncovering widespread cases of people using online banking to send abusive messages.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac blames tech, errors for scandal

Westpac has blamed a mix of technology and human error for its breaches of anti-money laundering and child exploitation laws.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire