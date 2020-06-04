National

PM urges caution at global racism protests

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison has urged Australians taking part in global anti-racism protests to exercise extreme caution.

Two Nine News crews covering London protests over the death of African American man George Floyd were attacked in separate incidents on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, a reporter and cameraman from Seven News were bashed by police outside the White House in Washington.

Two of the officers have now been put on administrative leave while an investigation takes place.

Seven's director of news and public affairs Craig McPherson described the police actions as "nothing short of wanton thuggery".

The prime minister said Australians caught up in the protests should show great caution.

"Already we have had to provide support for those in the media sector, for journalists who have found themselves in those situations, and of course we will continue to provide that support," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

"But I would urge people to be extremely cautious.

"These are dangerous situations and people should exercise great care in where they're placing themselves."

Mr Floyd's death has renewed focus on Australia's systemic mistreatment of Aboriginal people, including hundreds of deaths in custody and disproportionate prison rates.

The prime minister said Australia did not need to copy the United States.

He acknowledged people had a right to protest but said "we don't need to draw equivalence here".

"Australia has its own challenges when it comes to some of the issues that have been raised and we'll continue to work on those," Mr Morrison said.

"I've met regularly with the peak indigenous groups in Australia and we're making good progress.

"These are important issues that are taken seriously by my government and by governments all around the country."

The prime minister told people protesting in Australia to practice social distancing.

