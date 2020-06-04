National

Tasmania to unveil infrastructure spend

By AAP Newswire

TASMANIA PETER GUTWEIN - AAP

Tasmania is set to outline a 'record' construction blitz to stimulate the state's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Peter Gutwein will on Thursday detail the two-year spend, which he has said will build infrastructure worth $3.1 billion.

The projects, including housing and roads, have been brought forward from a previously announced $3.7 billion four-year infrastructure plan.

"This will be a construction blitz and it will be far-reaching," Mr Gutwein said on Wednesday.

"These are challenging times but now is not the time to sit idle."

Tasmania has gone 19 days without recording a new COVID-19 case, as the state prepares to shift to stage two of restrictions on Friday afternoon.

There are three active cases, with two of those in hospital.

