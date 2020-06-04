National

Stepmother charged with Willow’s murder

By AAP Newswire

The stepmother of a four-year-old girl, whose body was found at a Brisbane home two days after she died, has been charged with murder.

Shannon Leigh White, 43, did not appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday when her case for allegedly murdering Willow Dunn was briefly mentioned.

The girl's malnourished and mistreated body was found in a Cannon Hill house on May 25.

Her father, Mark James Dunn, was charged with her murder the same day.

Police say Willow died two days earlier on May 23.

They continue to investigate the health, care and treatment of Willow, who had Down syndrome.

Her death is also being investigated by the Queensland Family and Child Commission to determine whether the state's child safety system failed.

Dunn's case was mentioned in the Magistrates Court on May 26.

He and White were remanded in custody to appear in the same court on July 20.

Neither has applied for bail.

