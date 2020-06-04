National

Bushfires commission looks at recovery

By AAP Newswire

National Bushfire Recovery Coordinator Andrew Colvin - AAP



Assistance is being rolled out quickly to people affected by the Black Summer bushfires and to those who need it, the man spearheading the recovery says.

National Bushfire Recovery Agency co-ordinator Andrew Colvin will give evidence to the royal commission into the disaster on Thursday.

The agency says $1 billion from the $2 billion national bushfire recovery fund has been spent so far.

"I am confident that we have been effective in rolling out assistance quickly and that it is getting to the people who need it," Mr Colvin said in an agency newsletter this week.

"But we always need to do more and we will keep working with our state partners to implement the $448.5 million local economic recovery and complementary project funding program, ensuring recovery projects are delivered on the ground for the most severely affected communities."

Mr Colvin will be one of several witnesses on Thursday, when the royal commission will examine the Commonwealth's role in supporting and co-ordinating recovery from natural disasters.

