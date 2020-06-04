National

Virus commissioner to front Senate inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Nev Power - AAP

1 of 1

The head of the government's coronavirus coordination commission Nev Power will front a Senate inquiry into the government's response to the pandemic.

The commission was established in mid-March to provide the prime minister with advice on all non-health aspects of the pandemic.

It will cost about $3 million a year and is set up for an initial six months.

The commission is pushing the government to ignite the economy post-coronavirus using gas projects, which has fired up environmentalists.

Mr Power is being handed $267,345 for his six-month stint, while most of his commissioners are being paid $2000 a day.

The Senate inquiry will also hear from senior officials from the prime minister's department, including secretary Phil Gaetjens.

Officials who focus on national security and social policy will be questioned at the public hearing on Thursday.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Eagles’ Henley seeks copyright law change

Eagles songwriter Don Henley has urged Congress to protect artists from online pirating involving big tech platforms like Google’s YouTube.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Celebrities slam Trump over US protests

Celebrities have continued to speak out as the protests that have swept the US in the wake of George Floyd’s death show no signs of stopping.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Director returns to NZ for Avatar sequels

Director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau have arrived in New Zealand to resume filming the next Avatar movies that were postponed due to the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Virus hits second Vic hotel worker

A second security guard at a hotel in Melbourne where returned travellers are quarantined and five from the same home are among 10 new virus cases in Victoria.

AAP Newswire
National

ANL confirms 50-container NSW spill loss

The operator of a ship which spilled cargo off the NSW coast says it lost 50 containers in the accident, while the ship master has been charged.

AAP Newswire
National

More containers overboard off NSW coast

A further 10 shipping containers have been confirmed missing from a Singapore-flagged cargo ship taking the total overboard to 50.

AAP Newswire